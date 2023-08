Soto went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and a solo home run in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.

Soto turned in his fourth multi-hit performance of his last five games and collected multiple homers for the second time in his last 11 outings. Overall, Soto tied his single-game season high in RBI and pushed his home run total to 22 on the year. During his last five games, Soto is 10-for-20 (.500) with six RBI and three runs scored.