Soto went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Mets.

He accounted for all the Padres' offense by taking Tylor Megill deep in the first inning. Soto has four multi-hit performances in the last eight games but zero hits in the other four contests during that stretch, and on the season he's batting .217 (10-for-46) with three doubles, three homers, one steal, seven RBI and eight runs.