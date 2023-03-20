Soto was removed from a minor-league spring game as a precautionary measure due to a mild oblique strain Sunday, Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Soto's oblique issue is considered mild, and he's being labeled as day-to-day following his departure. Although the Padres are downplaying the severity of his injury, it's somewhat concerning to see the 24-year-old develop an oblique injury with a week and a half remaining until Opening Day. Soto will presumably be monitored further in the coming days, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Padres monitor his workload over the final few Cactus League games, especially since he also dealt with a left calf issue in late February and early March.