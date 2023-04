Soto went 1-for-3 with a solo homer and three walks in Saturday's 16-11 victory over the Giants.

The 24-year-old took Jakob Junis deep in the fourth inning for his first extra-base hit since April 19. Soto reached base four times thanks to the three walks, but he still has just a .188/.361/.375 slash line through 28 games, all three of which would be career lows.