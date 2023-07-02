Soto went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional RBI in a 12-5 win against the Reds on Saturday.

Soto gave San Diego a 4-1 lead with a three-run shot in the sixth inning, and he tacked on another RBI with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. The star outfielder has been very productive of late, slashing .395/.509/.744 with four homers, 12 RBI, eight runs and an 11:10 BB:K over his past 12 contests. With 15 long balls on the campaign, Soto could make a run for the 30-homer mark by the end of the season, a feat he's accomplished just once (in 2019) as a major-leaguer.