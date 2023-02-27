Soto went 3-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, two total runs and five total RBI in a Cactus League win over Arizona on Sunday.

Soto was part of a ferocious San Diego offensive attack Sunday that resulted in 18 runs, including nine in the second inning. The superstar outfielder's loudest hit was a three-run home run in the fourth inning that gave the Padres a 14-2 lead. Soto had a bit of a down season with a .242/.401/.452 slash line across 663 plate appearances between Washington and San Diego last season, but advanced metrics suggest that he was was still among the best hitters in baseball, which could translate into a major bounce-back campaign in 2023.