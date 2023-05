Soto went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, two walks and two stolen bases in Wednesday's 4-3 extra-innings loss to the Twins.

The pair of steals were Soto's first since April 7. He'd also gone eight games without a homer before his seventh-inning blast. The outfielder has turned things around by going 16-for-40 (.400) over his last 11 games. He's now at a .246/.406/.454 slash line with six long balls, 18 RBI, 21 runs scored and three steals in four attempts through 37 contests this season.