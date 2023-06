Soto went 5-for-5 with a double, four RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's win over Seattle.

Soto broke out of a 2-for-23 slump in a big way, recording season highs in hits and RBI, capped by a run-scoring double in the seventh inning. The 24-year-old Soto is now slashing .265/.422/.483 with 10 homers, 33 runs scored, 31 RBI and six stolen bases through 268 plate appearances this year.