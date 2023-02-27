Padres manager Bob Melvin told reporters that Soto (calf) has a good chance to play Tuesday against the Giants, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Soto was scratched on Monday for left calf tightness, but Melvin said that the outfielder's removal from the lineup was precautionary. The outfielder will likely be held out again if there's any sense of tightness again on Tuesday, but it does appear that Soto has avoided a significant injury, and should be fine for the regular season if there aren't any setbacks.