The Padres acquired Soto and Josh Bell from the Nationals on Tuesday, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports. Washington will receive infielder CJ Abrams, left-hander MacKenzie Gore (elbow), outfielders James Wood and Robert Hassell and right-hander Jarlin Susana, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.com.

San Diego will cough up a significant package of prospects to secure the services of Soto, who became the most sought-after player ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline after he recently declined the Nationals' reported 15-year, $440 million contract extension offer. The Padres are seemingly hopeful they can work out a long-term pact with Soto, but at least for the remainder of the season, the two-time All-Star will give the Friars lineup a significant lift as the team looks to chase down its first National League West division title since 2006. Soto is unlikely to arrive in San Diego in time to play in either game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Rockies, but he could make his debut Wednesday.