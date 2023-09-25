Soto went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, two runs scored and four RBI in Sunday's win against the Cardinals.

Soto started the Padres' 12-run outburst with a three-run shot in the first inning before knocking an RBI double in the fourth. The star outfielder has caught fire again as the regular season is nearing an end; over his last 12 games, he's gone 21-for-46 (.457) with nine extra-base hits and 20 RBI. Soto's season slash line is up to .273/.408/.514 with 33 home runs, 31 doubles and 105 RBI.