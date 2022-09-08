site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Padres' Juan Soto: Leaves after HBP
RotoWire Staff
Sot was removed from Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks after being hit by a pitch in the upper back, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Soto initially remained in the contest after the hit-by-pitch but was lifted a couple innings later. The 23-year-old should be considered day-to-day until the Padres update his status.
