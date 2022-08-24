Padres manager Bob Melvin said he doesn't expect Soto (back) to start in Wednesday's series finale with the Guardians, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

A late scratch ahead of Tuesday's 3-1 loss with left mid-back tightness, Soto looks like he'll need some more time off to heal up. Melvin noted that Soto responded well to treatment during Tuesday's game, but the star outfielder wasn't available in a pinch-hitting capacity. With a team off day looming Thursday, the Padres are hopeful Soto will be ready to go for Friday's series opener in Kansas City.