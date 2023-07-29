MRI results on Soto's right middle finger showed progress compared to the scan he had done in January, Dennis Lin of The Athletic reports.

Soto has been playing through a finger issue that has bothered him for quite some time, and he underwent imaging Thursday to determine if there was a larger issue. Luckily, his scans came back clean and showed progress from a scan he received in the offseason. Despite his finger troubles, the 24-year-old superstar is slashing .267/.424/.667 with five homers and 16 RBI since the All-Star break.