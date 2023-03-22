Padres manager Bob Melvin announced that Tuesday's MRI on Soto's oblique strain did not reveal anything significant, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Melvin called the strain "minimal" and mentioned that the team is hopeful that Soto will be able to resume swinging in the next couple of days, and that he's optimistic that the outfielder will get more at-bats in the Cactus League before its conclusion. It's great news for all involved after Soto was removed from Sunday's game with the strained oblique. He should be considered day-to-day, and at this point it seems likely that Soto will be ready to play for the Padres on Opening Day.