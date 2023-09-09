Soto went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk, one RBI, a stolen base and one run scored in Friday's 11-2 win over the Astros.

Soto began September with home runs in three straight games, but he's gone just 2-for-14 over his last four contests, though he's added two steals in that span. The outfielder's last multi-hit effort came Aug. 30, and he's hit just .214 since the start of August. For the season, he's at a .258/.398/.485 slash line with 28 homers, 85 RBI, 77 runs scored and eight thefts over 142 contests.