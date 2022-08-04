Soto went 1-for-3 with a pair of walks and a run in a 9-1 victory versus Colorado on Wednesday.

It was a quiet but effective San Diego debut for Soto, who reached based three times but had the spotlight somewhat stolen when fellow new acquisition Brandon Drury slugged a grand slam in the first inning. The Padres cruised to an easy win in the contest, with the offense looking inspired simply by Soto's presence in the lineup. The superstar outfielder has reached base 12 times over his past four games -- nine times via walk.