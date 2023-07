Soto went 1-for-4 with a walk and a two-run home run in Friday's 8-3 win over Philadelphia.

The 24-year-old padded the Padres' lead in the ninth inning with a homer to straightaway center field. Earlier in the at-bat, Soto appeared to be wincing in pain and shaking his right hand, but evidently the issue is not too serious. After a slow start to the season, Soto has his OPS up to .905.