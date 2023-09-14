Soto went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Dodgers.

Soto matched up well with the Dodgers' pitching in this series, going 6-for-13 with two homers and five RBI over three games. With five long balls in September, Soto has reached 30 homers for the season, his second time in six years reaching that milestone. The outfielder has added a .262/.399/.494 slash line with 90 RBI, 83 runs scored, eight stolen bases, 28 doubles and a triple through 147 contests.