Soto went 1-for-2 with a double, three walks and three RBI in Wednesday's win over the Reds.

Soto broke the game open in the sixth inning with a three-run double, extending San Diego's lead to 7-1. Soto has now hit safely in six straight games, going 9-for-20 with nine walks in that span, after his well-documented struggles early in the season. Soto is still batting just .227, but his OBP is up to .397 with a .427 slugging percentage. He's added five home runs, 19 runs scored and 17 RBI over 141 plate appearances.