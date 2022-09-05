Soto went 2-for-3 with two walks and a run in Sunday's loss to the Dodgers.

Soto entered the contest having gone 0-for-16 over his past five games, but he notched a pair of singles Sunday to snap that cold spell. Even when he hasn't been hitting, Soto has found a way to reach base -- during the aforementioned five-game span, the star outfielder drew six walks. Since joining San Diego in early August, Soto has logged a 26:14 BB:K over 27 contests, helping him maintain a .422 on-base percentage despite batting a modest .256.