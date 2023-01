Soto agreed to a one-year, $23 million contract with the Padres on Friday to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The 24-year-old superstar will receive a significant bump in pay after he made $17.1 million in 2022, and he's now entering his penultimate season before being eligible for free agency. Soto delivered the least productive season of his career in 2022, which was still good for a .242/.401/.452 slash line and 27 home runs in a career-high 153 games.