Soto hit a 439-foot blast off Zack Wheeler in the fourth inning of Game 5, tying the all-time record held by Carlos Correa for postseason home runs before turning 24. The star right fielder turns 24 in just two days, but he was able to launch his seventh postseason home run, giving the Padres their first run of the game. In what was a down year for Soto statistically compared to 2021, he ended the postseason hitting .239 with two homers and seven RBI.