Soto (calf) will start in left field and bat second in Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Rangers.

After being scratched from the lineup ahead of Monday's exhibition against the Dodgers with left calf tightness, Soto was expected to return to game action Tuesday, but the Padres opted to err on the side of caution and had him take at-bats in a controlled environment at camp instead. Soto apparently checked out fine after Tuesday's workout, and the Padres' decision to deploy him in the outfield rather than at designated hitter suggests the calf issue isn't anything that will affect his mobility.