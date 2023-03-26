Soto (oblique) isn't expected to play in another Cactus League game but will go through a workout Sunday and is scheduled to take batting practice, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Cassavell notes that if all of that goes well, Soto will get at bats on the back fields of the Padres' spring training facility in Peoria, Ariz. on Monday with the expectation that the activity would be enough to confirm his availability for the Thursday's Opening Day game versus the Rockies. The outfielder is dealing with a left oblique injury, but a recent MRI revealed only a minimal strain.