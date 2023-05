Soto was scratched from Sunday's lineup versus the Yankees due to back tightness, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Soto won't be in the starting lineup for the first time in the 2023 campaign. The outfielder could be available off the bench according to Acee, but the Padres will take precaution with the 24-year-old with San Diego getting an off day Monday before their three-game series against Miami beginning Tuesday. Jose Azocar is starting in left field in Soto's absence.