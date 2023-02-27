Soto was scratched from Monday's Cactus League game against the Dodgers with left calf tightness.
Soto will be replaced by Taylor Kohlwey in the lineup and hit seventh, while David Dahl will move up to the second spot against Los Angeles. The Padres have no reason to do anything but careful with one of the best offensive players in baseball, but this is obviously a potential concern for a player that is being drafted highly in eligible formats. There should be further update on Soto's status before the end of Monday.