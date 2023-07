Soto went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, a home run, three runs scored and three RBI in Tuesday's 9-1 win over the Blue Jays.

He got the rout started with a two-run shot off Alek Manoah in the first inning, Soto's 17th homer of the year. The 24-year-old is batting just .213 (10-for-47) so far in July, but that comes with a .361 OBP thanks to 12 walks, along with 10 runs and 12 RBI in 13 games.