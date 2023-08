Soto went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two walks Saturday in a loss to the Brewers.

Soto walked twice in his first three plate appearances, then gave the Padres life with a two-run blast to center field in the eighth inning that narrowed their deficit to one. The long ball was the star outfielder's first since Aug. 4, a span of 19 contests. Soto struggled mightily in the period between homers, slashing .153/.228/.194 with just two extra-base hits and a 7:14 BB:K.