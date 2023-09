Soto went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-3 win over the Giants.

Soto's five-game hitting streak came to an end Thursday, but it didn't take him long to set the groundwork for a new one with his first-inning blast. The outfielder homered just once over his last 25 games in August, though he opened the month with four blasts in three contests. Through 136 games this year, Soto has 26 long balls, 81 RBI, 72 runs scored, six stolen bases and 26 doubles while slashing .261/.402/.484.