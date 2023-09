Soto went 3-for-5 with a home run, four RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 11-8 win over the Dodgers.

Soto slugged a three-run blast in the ninth inning to put the Padres ahead. This was his first multi-hit effort in September -- he's hitting .243 (9-for-37) this month. The outfielder has four homers in that span, giving him 29 on the year to go with 89 RBI, 80 runs scored, eight stolen bases and a .260/.400/.488 slash line through 145 contests overall.