Soto went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and a walk in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Giants.

Soto opened the scoring with a solo shot in the first inning and added a two-run blast in the seventh. The outfielder has hit well late in the season, going 25-for-54 (.463) with seven homers and 23 RBI over his last 14 games. He's at a .276/.410/.524 slash line with a career-high 35 long balls, 108 RBI, 94 runs scored and 11 stolen bases over 158 contests this year.