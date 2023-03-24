Soto (oblique) will take some dry swings Friday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

It's a big step as Soto tries to ramp things back up in time for Opening Day. The star outfielder suffered a minor left oblique strain in a minor-league game this past weekend. At this point, Soto is expected to be ready to roll for the start of the regular season, but he's working with a tight window.

