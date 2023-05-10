Soto went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a walk and a run in Tuesday's 6-1 victory against the Twins.

Soto's perfect day at the plate included his eighth and ninth doubles of the season, with six of those coming this month. Though he hasn't homered since April 29, the surge in two-baggers may suggest that Soto is starting to get into a groove at the plate. As it stands now, he's slashing just .244/.400/.433 on the campaign, well below his career norm. Soto has added five homers, 17 RBI, 20 runs, one steal and a 33:36 BB:K.