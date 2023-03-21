Padres manager Bob Melvin said Tuesday that Soto will get an MRI on his strained left oblique, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Soto suffered the injury while playing in a minor-league game Sunday in Padres camp. Melvin reiterated to reporters Tuesday afternoon that the belief is it's "fairly mild" and added that the 24-year-old outfielder remains a possibility for Opening Day. Soto also dealt with a calf issue earlier this spring, though that proved to be a minor blip. Even if he doesn't appear in an exhibition game the rest of the way, the hope is that he could still suit up for the Padres on March 30 against the Rockies.