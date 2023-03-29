Soto (oblique) will start in left field for the Padres in Thursday's season opener against the Rockies, Jon Schaeffer of Sports 760 San Diego reports.

Soto didn't see much action in the Cactus League this spring due to calf and oblique scares, but he did enjoy a nice run with Team Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic and will now carry a mostly-clean bill of health into the beginning of the 2023 campaign. The 24-year-old should be a fantasy monster in his first full season with San Diego.