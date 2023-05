Soto went 2-for-3 with two RBI, a run scored and a steal in Tuesday's win over the Marlins.

Soto is now 11-for-25 with three home runs and 12 walks in his last nine games while improving to 6-for-7 in stolen base attempts. The 24-year-old Soto is batting .345 with a 1.150 OPS in May, boosting his slash line to .268/.430/.508 with 10 homers, 26 RBI and 32 runs scored through 235 plate appearances this season.