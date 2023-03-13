Soto (calf) will not be allowed to play consecutive games in the World Baseball Classic, he told Enrique Rojas of ESPN Deportes on Monday.

Soto homered and reached base three times Monday for Team Dominican Republic against Nicaragua and says his left calf -- which has limited him some in Padres camp -- has "felt excellent." However, the Padres are not allowing the outfielder to play back-to-back games as a precaution, so he'll sit out Tuesday's contest versus Israel. It's an understandable stance by the team, even as Soto has tried to talk them out of it. The good news here is that Soto's calf injury seems like a non-issue.