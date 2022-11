Teheran signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Sunday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

Teheran played in independent ball and the Mexican League last season, and he'll return to the affiliated ranks with San Diego for 2023. He appeared in only one game with the Tigers during 2021 but had a 10.05 ERA across 31.1 innings for the Angels during in the 2020 campaign.