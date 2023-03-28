The Padres assigned Teheran to minor-league camp Sunday.
Teheran latched on with San Diego on a minor-league contract last November, and he got into five spring contests, posting a 5.17 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 16:2 K:BB over 15.2 innings. A two-time All-Star with Atlanta, Teheran has pitched only one major-league inning since a disastrous 2020 campaign during which he posted a 10.05 ERA and 1.76 WHIP across 31.1 innings with the Angels. Per AJ Cassavell of MLB.com, the right-hander has a clause in his contract giving him the right to accept another big-league offer, but it appears he'll stick with San Diego and will likely open the season at the Triple-A level.