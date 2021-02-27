Profar (not injury related) arrived at spring training Saturday, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Profar had a delayed arrival this spring due to visa issues, but he is now in the country and has undergone intake testing. The team hopes that he'll be able to participate in practice Sunday. The 28-year-old should have enough time to prepare for the regular season, and he's among the options to serve as the backup center fielder ahead of Opening Day.
