Profar (groin) will bat second and play left field Thursday against Cleveland.
Profar has had a disrupted spring, arriving late due to visa issues before suffering a minor groin injury that kept him sidelined for four days. He's ready to play again with three weeks remaining until Opening Day, which should be enough time for him to get up to speed, especially as he isn't penciled in for an everyday role.
More News
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Dealing with groin tightness•
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Arrives at spring training•
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Could see time in center field•
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Arrival delayed by visa issues•
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Back with Padres•
-
Padres' Jurickson Profar: Not in Game 3 lineup•