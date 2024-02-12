Profar agreed to a one-year, $1 million contract with the Padres on Monday, Robert Murray of FanSided.com reports.

He can earn an additional $1.5 million in incentives based on plate appearances. Profar had a nice finish with the Padres last season (.776 OPS in 14 games) after a disastrous run with the Rockies (.680 OPS in 111 games) and is back for another stint in San Diego. As things stand currently, Profar probably vaults to the top of the Padres' depth chart in left field, although it wouldn't be a surprise to see the club bring in additional help.