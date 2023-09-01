Profar signed a minor-league contract with the Padres on Friday, Jeff Sanders of the San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Profar left the Padres after declining a player option this past offseason but was cut loose by the Rockies last month after hitting just .236/.316/.364. He batted .244/.333/.375 with 26 homers in 345 games with the Padres between 2020-21. Profar will report to Triple-A El Paso for now but has a good shot to be added to the big-league club soon especially now that rosters are expanded.