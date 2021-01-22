Profar signed a three-year, $21 million deal to return to San Diego on Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The contract contains a pair of opt-outs, per Jon Heyman of MLB Network. Profar had arguably the best season of his seven-year career last year, as his .278/.343/.428 slash line was good for a career-high 111 wRC+. He also added seven homers and seven steals in 56 games. The Padres' roster is getting increasingly crowded, with new addition Ha-seong Kim arriving from Korea to play potentially the same spots Profar is used to playing, though Profar's defensive versatility means he has many paths to playing time should he continue to look good at the plate.