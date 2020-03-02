Padres' Jurickson Profar: Big game in Cactus League
Profar went 2-for-3 with a home run, double and two RBI in Sunday's 7-5 Cactus League win over the Giants.
The switch-hitting Profar delivered an extra-base hit from both sides of the plate, continuing what's been a solid start to the spring for the 27-year-old. Though Profar's ability to play all over the infield has long added to his value, the Padres intend to use him exclusively at second base this season in light of the defensive issues he displayed elsewhere around the diamond with Oakland in 2019. He's facing competition from non-roster invitee Brian Dozier for the top job at the keystone this spring.
