Profar went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run and an RBI single in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the Dodgers.

The switch-hitter cut the Dodger's lead in half with his two-run long ball off Dustin May in the seventh. It was the seventh homer on the campaign for Profar, who also added a run-scoring single in the ninth. The versatile 27-year-old has 24 RBI to go along with a .270/.343/.434 slash line across 173 plate appearances this season.