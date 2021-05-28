Profar went 0-for-4 with a walk, run and stolen base in Thursday's loss to Milwaukee.
Profar made the most of his lone appearance on the basepaths, following an eighth-inning walk with a steal of a second base before coming around to score on a Fernando Tatis single. Profar has nine thefts this season, four of which have come in his past eight games. Over that span, he is batting .296, has walked five times and has scored nine runs.
