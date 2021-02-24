Profar (not injury related) is among a group of Padres who are options to serve as the club's backup center fielder, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Profar enjoyed a fine season at the plate in 2020, but he doesn't have a clear role in 2021 among a crowded San Diego roster. He has played in center only once in his big-league career, but Profar's defensive versatility could result in ample playing time, and he would likely be an everyday outfielder if the National League brings back the DH.