Profar could serve as the team's everyday center fielder to begin the season if Trent Grisham (hamstring) remains sidelined, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Grisham suffered a hamstring injury Thursday, though there isn't a lot of concern about the severity to this point. If, however, Grisham is sidelined longer than expected, Profar could see a significant increase in playing time. Brian O'Grady and Jorge Mateo are other candidates to play in center field, though they have yet to prove themselves at the big-league level the way that Profar has.
